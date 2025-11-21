Startup develops money-saving method to give old vehicles new life: 'Half the cost'

"I believe we are the first ones."

A startup in Canada is working to transform old pickup trucks into extended-range electric vehicles.

Edison Motors, based in British Columbia, aims to cut fuel costs by up to 30% by electrifying passenger pickup trucks, Inside EVs reports.

The technology works by powering both the front and rear axles, avoiding issues with delayed torque, strained U joints, or battery placement.

"I believe we are the first ones to incorporate the electric motors inside the axles. The advantage to that is we get that instant power available to the axles without having to do a lot of throttle mapping to save the U joints," said Rich Bosch, the VP of Work Truck Fabrication, in a YouTube video on Edison Motors' channel.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Right now, there are two working prototypes. Eventually, the startup plans to roll out a one-motor option for 350 horsepower or a two-motor option for 500 horsepower.

Offering the power of a truck with the sustainability of an EV is a game-changer. EVs are an important piece of global efforts to reduce rising average temperatures.

These rising temperatures affect everything from flooding in coastal areas to droughts and wildfires.

In addition to reducing the heat-trapping pollution that contributes to temperature rise, EVs also reduce noise pollution and air pollution that can irritate respiratory systems.

Despite some contentions that EVs are bad for the environment because of resource mining and manufacturing, the EPA and MIT both attest to the fact that EVs are much better for the environment than traditional, fuel-powered vehicles.

An EV might also be the most cost-friendly choice of vehicle. Consumer Reports estimates that you can save hundreds to thousands of dollars each year by switching to an EV.

Having solar at home can add to your savings as an EV driver since charging with at-home solar is cheaper than relying on the grid or using a public charging station. If you are looking to install EV chargers at home, Qmerit can help. They provide free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 EV chargers.

According to AAA, solar panels can save owners $30,000 to $100,000 in energy over the life of the solar panel system. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer is a great tool to curate competitive bids and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Retrofitting pickup trucks with EV batteries can also reduce some of the concerns raised with EV manufacturing since the trucks are already on the roads.

Although they have not revealed any information regarding pricing, the startup does claim that it will "ideally retail for a third to half the cost of a new pickup," according to Inside EVs.

They hope to start selling the kits in 2026.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.