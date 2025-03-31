Experts warn of heightened fire risks after rare meteorological phenomenon sparks widespread blazes — here's what you need to know

"This means until the green up period arrives … there will be elevated brush fire risks."

Wildfires have scorched thousands of acres in the Carolinas this year, and it's still fairly early spring weather-wise. Burn bans continued into late March as tinder-dry conditions raised the risk of more fires.

What's happening?

Devastating flooding in the Carolinas caused by Hurricane Helene late last September has long since receded, but a general lack of precipitation since then — despite some snow — set the stage for wildfires in the region, as ABC affiliate WOAY-TV reported.

North Carolina had its 21st-driest winter on record, while South Carolina recorded its 16th-driest on record. Debris and downed trees left behind by Helene are providing fuel for the fires.

Continuing statewide burn bans were in effect as of late March in the Carolinas.

Near the end of March, about 60% of North Carolina and South Carolina were experiencing at least moderate drought, level one out of five, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In just the first three months of 2025, there have already been more than 2,800 wildfires in North Carolina, more than half of the total number reported last year. This year's fires had charred over 12,000 acres up until March 31, around four-fifths of the number of acres that burned all of last year.

The long-range precipitation outlook for April, issued by the Weather Prediction Center, projects even chances of near-normal precipitation for most of North and South Carolina.

"This means until the green-up period arrives (leaves develop on the trees, plant life emerges), there will be elevated brush fire risks east of the Appalachians during sunny, breezy days with low humidity," according to WOAY-TV meteorologist Chad Merrill. The green-up period won't start until around the middle of April in Asheville, North Carolina.

Even with substantial amounts of snowfall this winter in the Carolinas, the soil moisture is low compared to the previous winter. Merrill pointed out there was a lot less snowfall during the winter of 2023-2024, but it ended up being one of the five wettest winters on record overall for the East Coast. Soil moisture in late March was running several inches below normal for large portions of the Carolinas.

Why are wildfires in the Carolinas important?

"The extent of area burned by wildfires each year appears to have increased since the 1980s," wrote the Environmental Protection Agency. "According to National Interagency Fire Center data, of the 10 years with the largest acreage burned, all have occurred since 2004, including the peak years in 2015 and 2020. This period coincides with many of the warmest years on record nationwide."

A 2024 study done by the First Street Foundation estimated that over 125 million people each year in the U.S. will be exposed to unhealthy air pollution by 2054. That is a 50% increase compared to last year.

What's being done about wildfires?

Space agencies and tech companies are launching satellites with advanced technology that promises to improve wildfire forecasting. Utility companies are testing new technology that is aimed at preventing downed power lines from igniting fires.

However, cooling down our overheating planet will take a huge shift away from dirty energy sources and embracing renewable energy options. Upgrading our homes with things like heat pump water heaters, induction stoves, and solar panels will help reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases released into Earth's atmosphere.

