Researchers discover overlooked factors threatening coastal communities' survival: 'Leaves millions of people increasingly exposed'

New research finds that coastal flooding is a major risk for China. That's not necessarily a surprise, but the reasons for it certainly are.

What's happening?

In a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, researchers found that rising sea levels aren't the only driving force behind China's looming coastal-flood threat.

Instead, researchers say, the threat is exacerbated by population and economic growth. By the year 2100, the population and GDP exposed to coastal flooding are expected to be twice as high as they would be if the country implemented strict environmental protections.

"Such disconnection between development planning and risk governance leaves millions of people increasingly exposed and undermines the resilience of coastal communities and infrastructure," the study's authors wrote.

Why is coastal flooding a concern?

This study adds a layer to an already growing problem of coastal flooding across the globe.

As more heat-trapping pollution gets released into our environment, the planet — including our oceans — becomes warmer. This temperature increase causes glaciers to melt and ocean water to thermally expand, which both raise the global sea level.

In 2024, oceans rose by nearly a quarter of an inch on average. That growth exceeded projections and continued a trend that has seen the rate at which oceans rise more than double since 1993.

Higher temperatures also come with a higher risk of extreme weather events like floods.

Many studies have warned that, if this trend continues or worsens, entire coastal communities could be at risk. And while the authors of this study agree that sea-level rise is a driving factor behind coastal flooding, it's not the only one that must be considered.

"While extreme sea levels shape the extent of physical inundation, it is policy that determines who and what is at risk," they wrote.

What's being done about coastal flooding?

This study highlights the efforts that must be undertaken to prevent catastrophic damage from rising global temperature.

"While global action is critical to limit climate-induced sea-level rise, coordinated national, regional and local interventions are urgently needed in China to manage flood exposure, minimize subsidence and guide resilient coastal development," the study's authors said.

And it's not solely in China. Globally, nearly 200 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, a binding contract to limit the pollution that causes these temperature increases. Worldwide, local governments have also started moving roads and other infrastructure that could be washed away by coastal floods.

And individually, every eco-friendly decision we make is a step toward keeping our planet cooler, sea levels lower, and people across the globe safer.

