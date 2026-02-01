Startup unveils game-changing tech that could revolutionize EVs: 'Represent[s] the future'

Donut Lab's smartphone-sized battery doesn't have many holes in its design, according to the company's performance claims.

It's a solid-state pack that can fully charge in five minutes with a 100,000-cycle lifespan. What's more, it's made from sustainable, lower-cost materials that aren't flammable.

Unlike other "next-generation" or "holy grail" innovations, the pack is ready for everyday use, already powering Verge motorcycles. The company's ability to bring a reliable solid-state cell to market signals great potential for electric vehicles, as well.

"These batteries are real, in production vehicles, and represent the future of electric mobility," Marko Lehtimäki, CEO of the Finnish company, said in a news release.

The pack is aptly dubbed Donut Battery, and the breakthroughs start with the electrolyte. Most common lithium-ion cells use a flammable, liquid middle layer, where ions travel between the anode and cathode. Solid versions are safer, lighter, and better-performing.

However, making them affordably has been a challenge, according to Top Speed.

Experts around the world, including at Harvard and Porsche, have promising solid-state projects in development, as well.

Donut has set itself apart by bringing its product to market.

"While the advantages are obvious, the future of solid-state batteries has been a moving target constantly delayed when companies working in electrification are asked about when they will become a reality," Lehtimäki said in the release.

The phone-sized battery is just the latest head-turner from the Helsinki lab. It already made headlines for what it called the "world's first" in-wheel electric motor — a concept being developed elsewhere, including for EVs.

CNET's Antuan Goodwin got a look at Donut Battery during an exhibition, confirming the astoundingly small dimensions.

"I was able to get my hands on a mock-up," Goodwin wrote. "The cells are approximately the size of a large smartphone and incredibly light."

Light batteries help to increase range, which is something coveted by EV customers. Edmunds' latest list has more than 50 EVs that can travel more than 300 miles on a charge with current battery tech.

The Verge TS Pro's range is estimated at 217 miles in the city and 124 on the highway, hitting 124 miles per hour. The motorcycle battery can store more energy per pound than a Tesla Model 3 pack, according to Slashgear.

The performance and versatility have it poised to power drones and microelectronics, as well. Donut said the size, voltage, and other specs can be customized.

"Our answer on solid-state batteries being ready for use in … production vehicles is now, today, not later," Lehtimäki said.

