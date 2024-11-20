Here are 5 brilliant innovations powering new battery technology

Scientists are working diligently to improve the next generation of battery technology, and they have already made some notable breakthroughs.

Batteries are crucial in supporting clean energy efforts. Things like electric vehicles and renewable energy sources rely on batteries to store large amounts of electricity for later use in order to be viable against their dirty energy alternatives.

In their current state, however, batteries have some issues, including cost of production, use of rare materials, and life span. However, scientists are working diligently to improve the next generation of battery technology, and they have already made some notable breakthroughs.

