Companies announce major partnership to revolutionize EVs with 'holy grail' tech: 'Entering a new era'

A new partnership in battery manufacturing could help push electric vehicles closer to a long-promised breakthrough — and make EVs more practical, affordable, and appealing for everyday drivers.

Electrek reported that U.S.-based Factorial Energy and South Korea's POSCO announced a collaboration at the Future Battery Forum in Berlin aimed at accelerating the development of all-solid-state batteries, a next-generation technology often described as the "holy grail" of EV power.

Unlike today's lithium-ion batteries, which rely on liquid electrolytes, solid-state batteries use solid materials that can store more energy, charge faster, and reduce fire risk.

The biggest challenge holding solid-state batteries back has been materials. Researchers have struggled to find solid electrolytes that conduct electricity efficiently without cracking under stress.

Under the new agreement, Factorial and POSCO will combine their expertise to develop and scale those critical materials, including lithium-metal anodes and sulfide-based solid electrolytes.

"Solid-state batteries are entering a new era of commercial readiness," Factorial CEO Siyu Huang said, per Electrek, noting that the partnership could also help drive down costs at scale — a key hurdle for widespread adoption.

Solid-state batteries could deliver driving ranges over 600 miles, faster charging times, and longer battery lifespans.

Factorial has already demonstrated the tech outside the lab: Mercedes-Benz tested a solid-state-powered EQS that drove 750 miles from Stuttgart to Malmö and still had range left.

As the publication noted, Mercedes' tech chief Markus Schäfer called the batteries "a true gamechanger for electric mobility," emphasizing that they now perform "not only in the lab but also on the road."

For drivers, this technology could mean fewer charging stops, lower long-term maintenance costs, and safer vehicles. On a broader scale, better batteries help speed the shift away from gas-powered cars, cutting tailpipe pollution that harms air quality and human health.

Many commenters were excited about the announcement.

"If solid state batteries technology comes online with proven, tested results, [this] would be a game changer for EVs!" one wrote.

Another added: "The article just scratches the surface of the battery tech and potential applications; by pushing for greater energy density, the packs could be much smaller/lighter (and more affordable) for a 300-mile range EV, or scaled up for tractor trailer loads. Lots of possibilities!"

