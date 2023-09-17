Highway patrol officers confused after encountering fleet of ‘strange’-looking Tesla vehicles: ‘I wonder what they are?’

Tesla fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the long-delayed Cybertruck, which has 1.5 million pre-orders and was originally supposed to hit the road in 2021. And anyone who follows Tesla-related news on the internet knows all about the truck’s unique design.

Apparently, the Buttonwillow, California, division of the California Highway Patrol is not very aware of the anticipated trucks, though. They recently got a rare look at a fleet of Cybertrucks being transported on car haulers and had no idea what they were seeing.

Credit: CHP – Buttonwillow / Facebook

“While on patrol this morning,” the CHP – Buttonwillow Facebook page wrote. “One of our units spotted a few car haulers loaded with some strange trucks traveling northbound on Interstate 5. I wonder what they are? Where are they going?”

Plenty of people in the comments section were more than happy to inform the highway patrollers about what these “strange trucks” were.

“The engagement you will get with this post — is gonna be bonkers!” one commenter warned them. “Take more photos!!”

“The Cybertruck I ordered 4 years ago!” another replied.

“Oh boy can’t wait,” wrote a third.

While the question of where the fleet of Cybertrucks was headed is still up in the air, the fact that Cybertrucks now definitely exist and are being transported somewhere bodes well for all of the preorders, as well as all the Tesla fans hoping to see the angular electric vehicle on the roads soon.

The latest update from Tesla was that the company should begin delivering Cybertrucks at the end of September. While it remains to be seen whether that will happen, it appears the goal could be within sight.

It also remains to be seen how much the Cybertruck will actually cost. Kelly Blue Book estimates that the EV will be priced at around $50,000, the same price as a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, but Tesla has not given the official word yet.

