New photos of Tesla’s soon-to-be-released Cybertruck spark anger among drivers: ‘I can not stand the looks of [it]’

Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck has been delayed several times since it was first announced in 2019. Although it was initially expected to become available by 2021, the angular electric truck still hasn’t hit the market as of mid-2023.

Rumors continue to fly around the Cybertruck’s impending release — and they don’t all have to do with when the truck will be available. There has also been rampant speculation about what the truck will look like.

The most recent rumor involves photos of several Cybertrucks that were leaked from Tesla’s global engineering headquarters.

I am…. Confused. But enjoy this shot. @elonmusk troll level 69420



Cybertruck wrapped like an ICE F150 with its hood up. 🥸 pic.twitter.com/MQGXU0GmLD — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 23, 2023

Unfortunately, the photos may be a big joke. One of the Cybertrucks is wrapped to look like a Ford F-150 Lightning. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Ford trucks look “boring” and that Tesla’s Cybertruck renderings look, if not exactly good, at least not boring.

The reason for the leak, therefore, might just be Tesla is attempting to “troll” Ford by making its unreleased vehicle look like a regular truck instead of the actual version that was spotted out in the wild on test drives.

However, as The Drive pointed out, the photos also had the unintentional consequence of calling attention to its extremely small front truck (or “frunk”).

“It’s worth noting that the frunk’s interior volume appears to be quite small even without the plastics,” the outlet wrote.

The site’s commenters were overwhelmingly unimpressed by both the “troll job” and the Cybertruck itself.

“Man, that truck just gets uglier and uglier the more you see it. Even with 35″ tires the bed section looks so out of proportion. The F150 wrap makes it look so much better and breaks up the slab sides,” wrote one commenter.

“I know styling is subjective, but I can not stand the looks of the Cybertruck. Tesla can make some great-looking vehicles, what the heck happened here?!” wrote another.

