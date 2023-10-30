Video reveals rare look inside Tesla’s still-unreleased Cybertruck: ‘The best Tesla has done’

“The exterior doesn’t fit my style, but that interior is slick.”

Many car enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the release of Tesla’s futuristic-looking Cybertruck. To this point, glimpses of the interior have been few and far between, but a 56-second video released on Oct. 2 reveals more features of the internal interface and design.

Electric vehicle news website Electrek reposted the video, which appears to have been filmed in Ohio and has captions and dialogue in Russian.

The Cybertruck’s silver-gray interior has design features that mirror the angular, minimalist exterior, with the cupholders shaped like octagons and the backup camera a hexagon. Viewers also get a peek at Tesla’s signature glass roof and two-stage sun visor.

Electrek noted that the interface appears to function like that in Tesla’s other vehicles. The map is on the right side of the screen, while the car display is on the left. A blurred rather than solid line, however, divides the two parts of the screen. Feeds from both the rear and side cameras are available, but there is no around-view camera.

The touchscreen also has a “swipe to change gears” prompt and shows this particular Cybertruck has a remaining battery life of 84%.

The person giving the video tour doesn’t find a range indicator, but one full battery charge is reportedly good for 500 miles.

The Cybertruck reportedly combines sports-car-like performance with the functionality of a truck, making it an environment-friendly option for a variety of consumers, from those who value agility to drivers looking more for traditional reliability.

Electric trucks reportedly produce roughly 57% less harmful carbon pollution compared to gas-powered trucks, and they save consumers money over the course of their lifetimes.

A number of Cybertrucks are expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

The exterior of the Cybertruck has gotten mixed reviews, but some commenters were intrigued by the latest glimpse of the vehicle’s interior.

“Exterior doesn’t fit my style, but that interior is slick,” one person wrote.

“I’m loving that interior, looks great,” another said.

“Seats are the best Tesla has done,” wrote another.

