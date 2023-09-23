Video shows close-up view of Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck: ‘This is the best shot I’ve seen of the underside’

Four years later, the trucks are finally on the verge of hitting the market.

A video recently posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by user S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) shows several Tesla Cybertrucks on two sets of vehicle-carrying semitrailers, and the internet is buzzing.

The video, captioned, “NEW: Tesla Cybertrucks. 2 trailers, 7 CTs. The foreground trailer had 4 units. Trailer in the background has 3,” shows the futuristic-looking trucks from all angles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the company’s first pickup truck at an event in Los Angeles in 2019 to mixed reviews. An on-stage demo that was supposed to show that the truck had break-proof glass failed when the glass shattered. Some thought the truck looked really weird.

But four years later, the trucks are finally on the verge of hitting the market. Tesla announced in July that its first Cybertruck had rolled off the assembly line. This comes nearly two years after the original schedule, which may have only added to the excitement. But Musk cautioned that production might be slow, at least at the beginning.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product,” Musk said. “It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”

Tesla claims the Cybertruck can tow more than 14,000 pounds and carry a payload of 3,500 pounds, all while boasting an adaptive air suspension that will ensure a smooth ride. On top of that, the Cybertruck will reportedly have a range of 500 miles on one charge, putting to rest any concerns truck lovers may have had.

While the Cybertruck was expected to have a starting cost of around $40,000 when it was first revealed in 2019, more recent estimates are closer to the $60,000 range.

One person commented, “This is the best shot I’ve seen of the underside and it looks almost completely solid. This thing will be an offroad beast!”

Another commented on the futuristic look, saying, “If you transported someone from the past to today & they saw this … Looks like an alien fleet being delivered before battle.”

