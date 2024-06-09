New company designs tiny smart homes with game-changing features — and you can customize them as easily as cars

A tiny home with these amenities is a promising prospect for anyone who wants to minimize their living expenses and go off-grid.

A new California startup is breaking into the tiny-home scene with customizable, super-efficient off-grid homes — all available in a few clicks, Design Milk reports.

Tiny homes have drawn a lot of attention lately, as more people are looking for ways to simplify their lives. If "simple" is the goal, though, then the current tiny-home market is not it; according to Design Milk, buyers are flooded with options.

Startup Cosmic hopes to streamline the experience. Its customizable Cosmic One units are designed to be all-in-one, with a simple ordering process that lets you select the options and add-ons you want.

Currently, the company offers three main Cosmic One layouts: a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, a 595-square-foot one-bedroom, and an "accessory dwelling unit" designed to be added next to an existing house, with 380 square feet of space.

Within each of those layouts, buyers have the option to add the sustainable technologies they want through the online ordering process. Each unit comes with a half-roof of solar panels and battery storage. Buyers can add additional solar panels and batteries, renewable water generators, and a grey-water treatment system. You can even choose the exterior color!

A tiny home with these amenities is a promising prospect for anyone who wants to minimize their living expenses and go off-grid. These homes can be placed anywhere, and generating your electricity and water for free means you don't have to rely on, or pay for, utilities. Plus, the built-in insulation makes them extremely energy efficient — good for your wallet and good for the planet.

Inside, these homes are finished in an attractive, modern style, with white oak cabinetry in your choice of two shades of oak. The bathrooms are finished in Cream de Lyon limestone and white oak, and the homes have white oak floors throughout as well. The ceilings are high and airy, ranging from over 8 feet to just under 13 feet.

During its initial run, Cosmic hopes to sell 100 homes in California, with prices ranging between $279,000 and $445,500.

Cosmic hopes to eventually build a fully automated factory to produce a wider range of eco-friendly homes designed for any location and climate, which will address the housing crisis and reduce our burden on the environment in one move.

In the manifesto on the Cosmic website, CEO and founder Sasha Jokic says: "We believe it is essential to change the way we build and operate homes, as this is the only shot we have to meet our national and global needs for affordable housing and keep global warming under 1.5°C / 2.7°F."

