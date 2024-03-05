Officials sound alarm after number of critically endangered species more than doubles in less than a decade — here’s what’s happening

“We call on environmental and regional authorities to take the necessary steps to protect these threatened species.”

Colombia is a nation rich with diverse wildlife, from golden frogs to jaguars. But many of these exceptional species now face a frightening fate: over 450 unique Colombian animals and plants have landed on the critically endangered species list.

What’s happening?

The number of animal and plant species considered critically endangered has jumped over 150% in Colombia over the past seven years, the country’s government announced recently, according to Reuters. Officials warned that nearly 500 types of wildlife are on their last legs.

Colombia boasts over 75,000 unique species across its mountains, rainforests, and coasts. But in under a decade, the critically endangered species list expanded from 182 to 465 — that’s the last stop before “extinct.”

The announcement came on the heels of compounding stressors like extreme weather events (such as El Nino) and rising global temperatures driven by increased carbon and methane pollution worldwide.

Why is this concerning?

Our planet depends on the unique role each species plays. If one goes extinct, more follow in a tragic domino effect.

Colombia’s bountiful geography makes it a keystone of this balancing act. The country nurtures endearing oddballs that don’t exist anywhere else, from flaming orange hummingbirds to ghostly white orchids that smell like cinnamon. If these endemic lifeforms disappear, we lose celebrations of nature’s boundless creativity.

Colombia’s unique wildlife also supports community livelihoods through booming eco-tourism. Coming eye-to-eye with a rainbow-hued toucan or a lazy sloth draws millions to explore Colombia’s forests and coasts each year. As those species decline, thousands of jobs are threatened.

What’s being done about this?

Later this year, the Colombian government will host COP16, the UN’s biodiversity conference, in an urgent effort to build an action plan and fund the conservation of endangered species globally. Building connections between policymakers is key.

New protected wilderness preserves aim to shelter fragile species. Rangers now closely monitor 465 types of critters for any sign of a comeback.

“We call on environmental and regional authorities to take the necessary steps to protect these threatened species,” said Mauricio Cabrera, Colombia’s vice minister of policy and environmental normalization.

Non-Colombians can pitch in. too. Using social media to share messages of hope and tips for sustainability inspires more people to value and defend all life, even little-known species, wherever they live. Small daily choices also create a carbon-free world where all animals thrive, from switching to renewable power to reducing reliance on single-use plastics.

