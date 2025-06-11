Traveler shares eye-opening video after traveling in style on high-speed train: 'Super spacious'

Traveling in style has never been easier in China. This TikToker shared their experience on just one of many high-speed routes that the Chinese bullet train system offers.

TikToker Hayes (@hayestack) demonstrated the ease and efficiency of the journey from Hong Kong to Zhanjiang, where their grandfather was from.

"It was super spacious in the train with lots of amazing views," Hayes says as the train cars speed by lush, pastoral scenes and the skylines of distant cities.

During the travel time, which was about four hours and covered over 1,000 kilometers, Hayes visited the food car, which offered a large menu consisting of a variety of Chinese staples.

Traveling by train can be a stunning and adventurous way to get around, and for many routes, it's more affordable than flying, safer, and faster than driving. The ticket might be less expensive, and typically, baggage is either free or less restricted. Besides saving travelers money, it also diverts tons of CO2 from polluting our planet.

The air transportation industry unfortunately has a massive carbon footprint. A 2020 study found that even the wispy "contrails" that planes leave behind are contributing to global warming, at double the rate of CO2.

Trains are generally more planet-friendly than air travel, and a recent study found that operating high-speed trains releases fewer emissions compared to less advanced trains. "These findings provide evidence that … governments should improve high-speed train technologies and expand high-speed train networks to promote environmentally friendly development," said researchers Zhimin Yan and Sung Y. Park.

The effects of climate change have begun to affect airlines themselves. For example, increasing extreme weather events can ground thousands of planes annually, representing a massive loss of revenue for airlines. This is one major motivator for the innovation and technological advancements some companies have pursued to revolutionize air travel, but it's not a perfect system yet.

Meanwhile, train technology is advancing to nearly match the speed of airplane travel, and as more regions invest in electrified track systems over diesel trains, their carbon footprint shrinks rapidly. In the U.S., a research study projected that investing in high-speed rail systems around a central Chicago hub could slash emissions in the region by 3.3 million metric tons per year.

By commercially harnessing Maglev technology to power high-speed rail, China is making major inroads in tackling its carbon footprint.

"I really want to go there," said one TikToker.

Another TikToker added, "Bring me with you!"

"So cool," said a third.

