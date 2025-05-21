Traveler shares incredible video after taking ride on levitating high-speed train: 'It feels like you're flying'

The 300 kmh (186 mph) speed seen in the video is not anywhere near its top speed.

A traveler on TikTok was wowed by the speed and price of a high-speed train they took from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the city.

The 20-second video shares the experience of the ultra-fast magnetic levitation train. Rather than rolling along tracks, a maglev train essentially uses magnets to "fly" over the tracks, and it's much faster than conventional rail. The 300 km/h (186 mph) speed seen in the video is not anywhere near its top speed, which is 431 km/h (267 mph).

"Honestly, it feels like you're flying," the creator says, impressed by the seven-minute travel time and the low cost of $5. He closes by asking viewers how long it takes to get downtown from the airports in their countries.

High-speed rail is one of the most environmentally friendly forms of travel and one of the most convenient. The European Environment Agency found that passenger trains produce less than a quarter of the harmful pollution of planes or cars. Other Asian countries such as Japan, Indonesia, and Taiwan boast first-rate high-speed rail networks. China's has grown remarkably in recent years, and there are even more promising developments in the pipeline.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the country successfully tested a new maglev train that reached over 623 km/h (387 mph). It could go up to 1,000 km/h (621 mph); commercial planes top out around 926 km/h (575 mph).

The short clip generated dozens of comments, many of which bemoaned other countries' lack of high-speed rail or its downsides.

One user lamented the steep cost of getting around New York, saying, "I paid $90 in Uber to get from JFK to Downtown."

"12 EUR from Paris Charles De Gaulle to the city center in a stinky slow RER train," another wrote.

