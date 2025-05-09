Traveler shares eye-opening video of first-class experience aboard the world's fastest train: 'Worth every penny'

High-speed rail trains are growing in prominence across the globe. However, nowhere are they more popular than in Japan, which has been noted to have the most efficient rail service in the world.

One traveler proved this with his first time boarding the fastest bullet train in the world, the Shinkansen in Tokyo.

"This is worth every penny," the TikTok creator, Islam (@two.islam), wrote in the caption of his video capturing his experience.

The train reaches 200 miles per hour, and a first-class ticket only costs the equivalent of $106. This price is less than it costs for Americans to travel across the country by train in coach.

As for the amenities of first-class, the creator was thrilled to have heated and reclining seats at the touch of a button. Additionally, he mentioned there's lots of leg room, a fresh blanket, a towel, as well as snacks. The economy class also did not "seem bad at all."

This affordable, efficient, and easy form of travel is also substantially better for the environment than other forms of travel. Car reliance makes up about one-fifth of planet-harming pollution. Transitioning car drivers to trains leaves more cars turned off and pollution decreased.

Japan has recently committed to going carbon neutral by 2050, meaning the railway companies are working to bring down pollution through hydrogen hybrid trains and next-generation biodiesel fuel trains. In reducing the planet-harming pollution of vehicles, the high-speed rail system is making significant strides in mitigating air pollution.

In countries where such train travel is not as readily available, there are still ways to reduce the amount of air pollution from cars and airplanes. Finding alternatives like traditional trains, vacationing closer to home, or simply carpooling could make an effective difference and save you money.

TikTok users were enthralled with the high-speed train.

"America is so antique with transportation," wrote one user.

Another commented that the economy class of the train was also superb.

"Economy class is just fine too!" they wrote.

