Furious resident sparks debate after comparing car ride to train travel in major city: 'I sometimes forget'

For many people, a car is the only option to get around. For others, they're a last resort. One resident who lives in a country with a ton of public transit found themselves in such a last resort and had to vent on Reddit.

On Reddit, there is a community for just about everything, even for complaining about cars. One person posted to an anti-car community lambasting their family for choosing cars over public transit.

They explained that there were great public transit options for getting to their destination. "You can get there with a bus from a station that's literally 50 meters away from our house, followed by a direct high-speed train." They said the trip would save time and take about two and a half hours.

But their family wanted to travel by car — an understandable preference depending on any number of circumstances, but a frustrating position to insist upon if a train would be both convenient and a time-saver.

"Oh boy, when I suggested taking the train, all hell broke loose," the Redditor said.

Unfortunately, their family decided a car ride was the better option, citing luggage and their perception that "the car is faster," leading to an unpleasant trip that wound up being twice as long.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Even worse, they said, the person driving was "stressed and seething at having to be 'stuck in traffic half the time.'"

"We just arrived after an almost five-hour journey. I'll be taking the train back, probably alone." They also lamented that they didn't have access to a bathroom, a snack car, or the ability to walk around — all things you could do on a train.

Public transit is one of the most eco-friendly choices you can make in your day-to-day life. The World Resources Institute reported: "Buses and trains can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to two-thirds per passenger, per kilometer compared to private vehicles."

🗣️ Would having access to a high-speed train change how often you use public transit?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"According to the American Community Survey (ACS), public transportation commuters constituted about 5 percent of all workers in the United States in 2019," per the United States Census.

In the U.S., much of the infrastructure prioritizes motor vehicles. The Hill reported: "On average, in U.S. cities with over 1 million people, 22% of land in the city center is used for parking." These non-permeable parking lots can contribute to the urban heat island effect and make flooding worse in certain cities.

Other proponents of public transit were supportive of the original poster's perspective.

"Because I don't drive, I sometimes forget just how long it can take to drive to certain places. I'm used to taking the train there, which takes 20 minutes… when I saw 1 hour 5 mins show up on the sat nav, I nearly spat out my drink," one person wrote about a visit to the local mall.

Someone else explained: "Literally the only time I need my car is when I want to cross the country… for everything else, I use public transit."

Another commenter added: "Having to keep your eyes on the road rather than looking at the architecture, for example, whilst having to find and pay for parking does not sound like a great way to explore a city."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.