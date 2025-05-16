  • Business Business

Traveler shares eye-opening video about little-known high-speed train: 'The only train of its kind'

"They are excellent and very comfortable."

by Simon Sage
"They are excellent and very comfortable."

Photo Credit: YouTube

French YouTuber Simply Railway (@SimplyRailway) recently posted about one of their favorite rail lines.

"I actually use this service quite a lot. In just one hour, I'm right in the heart of Dover. It's the only train of its kind in the UK," he says. "These trains are much more comfortable than other British trains."

Simply Railway is talking about the UK's only regional high-speed train: the Javelin. The Class 395 train has operated since 2009 along multiple stops in England's southeast. Its top speed is 140 miles per hour, and it uses a third rail system for power. The impressive train was ready to connect to France's system, but Brexit put the brakes on that. 

England is slowly but surely progressing on its HS2 high-speed rail line, which will run from London to Birmingham. It will connect to the existing HS1 line, which runs from London to the Channel Tunnel to France. It's better than the little progress America has made on rail, but still a far cry from Japan's standard-setting service

High-speed rail shows a lot of promise for displacing polluting regional air travel. Short-haul flights produce some of the highest pollution per passenger mile out there, so fast, convenient, affordable, and comfortable alternatives are highly welcome. The more we can rely on low-impact travel options, the fewer heat-trapping gases we release into the atmosphere, which impact weather patterns, melt ice caps, and warm oceans

YouTube commenters agreed that the Javelin was a fine ride and had a few other suggestions to pile on. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"The most comfortable trains are the 159s and 158s (unrefurbished versions) that I used to drive, the ones that are still in the SWT colours," recommended one viewer. 

"I have been on it on a return journey from St Pancras to Rochester.  They are excellent and very comfortable. I like them." said another. 

Would you support a tax increase to pay for high-speed rail in your state?

Absolutely 👍

Probably 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x