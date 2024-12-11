China develops revolutionary new train that can travel at the speed of an airplane — and it's better than Elon Musk's abandoned Hyperloop

China is not the only country working on this technology.

The current fastest operational train in the world, the Shanghai Maglev, can hit speeds of around 286 miles per hour. While that is incredibly fast, it may be put to shame by another maglev train in China that could reach speeds of about 621 miles per hour, Interesting Engineering reported.

The new train, still in development, would combine maglev technology with "near-vacuum tubes," theoretically allowing it to transport passengers at around the speed of many airplanes while hovering just off the ground.

Perhaps even better, passengers would be able to use their phones and have full 5G access while the train is in motion thanks to technology being developed by researchers at China's Southeast University, per the news outlet.

🗣️ Would having access to a high-speed train change how often you use public transit?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Maglev, which is short for "magnetic levitation," refers to the technology that allows trains to essentially levitate just above the tracks with the use of powerful magnets. Because there is no friction between the train and the tracks, maglev trains reach much greater speeds than standard trains.

By combining this technology with the near-vacuum tube technology, Chinese researchers hope that the two systems will become more than the sum of their parts. A super-fast train powered by vacuum tubes is not a novel idea — you may recall Elon Musk's proposed and subsequently abandoned Hyperloop concepts — but it has been too expensive and too difficult for any company to pull off.

China is not the only country working on this technology. Engineers in Switzerland are also trying to pull off a similar concept.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This is all good (or, at least, potentially good) news, as more advanced train technology is better for the planet. Trains have been shown to be the most planet-friendly form of long-distance travel, producing less air pollution per passenger mile than cars and airplanes.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.