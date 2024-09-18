Chemical company opens new 'state-of-the-art' lab to investigate next-generation batteries: 'Supporting the electrification of the automotive industry'

Ultimately, this could lead to cheaper and better-performing EVs.

Chemical company Chemours is beginning to push back against the changing climate by investing its time and resources in electric vehicle batteries, Charged EVs reported.

Chemours is the company behind popular products like Freon and Teflon, both found in kitchens across America. It's also been involved in battery technology.

Now, at the new Chemours Battery Innovation Center (CBIC) at its Discovery Hub in Newark, Delaware, Chemours will begin testing its next-generation batteries and finding ways to scale production, according to Charged EVs.

Battery technology is improving all the time, with each step forward resulting in more efficient, more powerful, lighter, and longer-lasting batteries. Some of the new versions are also made with new combinations of materials that make them cheaper and less damaging to the planet. All of this leads to better-performing EVs that can carry drivers farther with each charge, benefiting both buyers and the environment.

Chemours' investment in development will help bring advances in battery technology to the mass market.

"The Chemours Battery Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art lab and investment in the long-term potential of improving the sustainability footprint and performance of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries," said Chemours CEO Denise Dignam, per Charged EVs. "We are committed to supporting the electrification of the automotive industry through collaboration and putting our team's deep technical expertise to work."

Gerardo Familiar, president of advanced performance materials at Chemours, elaborated that some of the company's Teflon chemicals "are vital in developing solvent-free battery electrode manufacturing, which unlocks the path for more cost-effective and energy-efficient vehicles."

He also added, "Through the Chemours Battery Innovation Center, we can enable the adoption and scalability of this novel dry electrode coating technology."

— a win for drivers everywhere, and a win for clean air worldwide.

