  • Tech Tech

Chemical company opens new 'state-of-the-art' lab to investigate next-generation batteries: 'Supporting the electrification of the automotive industry'

Ultimately, this could lead to cheaper and better-performing EVs.

by Laurelle Stelle
Ultimately, this could lead to cheaper and better-performing EVs.

Photo Credit: Chemours

Chemical company Chemours is beginning to push back against the changing climate by investing its time and resources in electric vehicle batteries, Charged EVs reported.

Chemours is the company behind popular products like Freon and Teflon, both found in kitchens across America. It's also been involved in battery technology.

Now, at the new Chemours Battery Innovation Center (CBIC) at its Discovery Hub in Newark, Delaware, Chemours will begin testing its next-generation batteries and finding ways to scale production, according to Charged EVs.

Battery technology is improving all the time, with each step forward resulting in more efficient, more powerful, lighter, and longer-lasting batteries. Some of the new versions are also made with new combinations of materials that make them cheaper and less damaging to the planet. All of this leads to better-performing EVs that can carry drivers farther with each charge, benefiting both buyers and the environment.

Chemours' investment in development will help bring advances in battery technology to the mass market.

"The Chemours Battery Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art lab and investment in the long-term potential of improving the sustainability footprint and performance of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries," said Chemours CEO Denise Dignam, per Charged EVs. "We are committed to supporting the electrification of the automotive industry through collaboration and putting our team's deep technical expertise to work."

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

Gerardo Familiar, president of advanced performance materials at Chemours, elaborated that some of the company's Teflon chemicals "are vital in developing solvent-free battery electrode manufacturing, which unlocks the path for more cost-effective and energy-efficient vehicles."

He also added, "Through the Chemours Battery Innovation Center, we can enable the adoption and scalability of this novel dry electrode coating technology."

Ultimately, this could lead to cheaper and better-performing EVs — a win for drivers everywhere, and a win for clean air worldwide.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x