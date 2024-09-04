Researchers develop 'world's first' potassium-packed battery with breakthrough design: 'Superior cycle life and excellent discharge capability'

"We are paving the way for widespread adoption of this transformative technology."

A research team from Texas has developed a cylindrical battery that could be described as bananas — and not just because it's rich in potassium.

The tech's specs and performance potential should be compelling enough, according to a news release published by PR Newswire that detailed the power pack's unveiling.

"We are excited to introduce the world's first 18650 potassium-ion battery," Alexander Girau, CEO of Austin-based Group1, said in the report. The writeup went on to explain that "the 18650 form factor is the most widely used and designed cell formats."

The innovation promises some big wins, including being free of cobalt, nickel, copper, and lithium. These costly materials, common in batteries that power our electric vehicles and other devices, are often subject to complicated foreign supply chains.

Better yet, Group1 touts its tech as a superior option to emerging lithium-iron phosphate and sodium-ion batteries. The former type is being developed by Volvo's parent company, Geely, among others. The advantages of the potassium version include improved safety and higher energy storage, all per Group1's website.

The battery maker's leaders unveiled the invention during the Beyond Lithium-Ion Conference at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in July. Visitors learned how Group1 developed the battery from a coin-cell pack to a cylinder battery type that is common in most electronics, according to the release.

The linchpin to the tech is the company's core product, Kristonite. It's a potassium Prussian white cathode. Prussian white is a substance that has low cost and high theoretical capacity in batteries, according to ACS Publications. That report also cites performance concerns with the material.

But the Group1 team seems confident in its ability to put the potassium power pack over the top.

"This innovation represents years of dedicated research and product development," Girau said in the release.

Other parts include graphite anodes, separators, and an electrolyte made from "commercially sourced components," all according to Group1. When a battery operates, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called electrolyte.

The parts for Group1's potassium power pack "offer superior cycle life and excellent discharge capability. … It also helps reduce supply-chain pressures and supports domestic manufacturing of critical battery technology," the release states.

The experts note on the company website that they see the battery powering EVs and even providing crucial storage, which is needed to save renewable energy for later use. By storing energy from the sun, waves, and wind, we can reduce the amount of heat-trapping air pollution entering the atmosphere — linked by medical experts to worsening asthma and other breathing problems.

By adding solar, switching to an EV, or both, you can prevent thousands of pounds of planet-warming fumes from being created. Better yet, a recent government study found that adding suncatchers to your home saves nearly $700 a year. That's even true when factoring in the system's cost.

Group1 intends to provide the battery storage needed for it all to work.

"By distributing samples to our partners … and cell manufacturers, we are paving the way for widespread adoption of this transformative technology," Girau said.

