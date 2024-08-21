Researchers make game-changing battery discovery with potential to revolutionize modern technology: 'This type of fundamental research is important'

"This is where we lay the foundation for future innovations that contribute to sustainable societal development."

The batteries that power our electronics may be getting a powerful glow-up after researchers made a game-changing discovery to prevent deterioration in metal cells.

In July, Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology announced that its breakthrough with metal electrodes could pave the way for electric cars with longer ranges and even more electric aircraft.

Currently, lithium-ion batteries are one of the most common types of cells around, used for everything from smartphones to laptops to EVs and more. However, metal batteries are lighter and can provide more energy.

If they could be adopted on a broad scale, they could ultimately encourage and support the adoption of cleaner modes of transportation — becoming a huge boon for the planet.

According to AAA, consumers report that fears about range and charging options are two of the top three reasons why they are hesitant to transition to EVs. However, as NASA detailed, transportation accounts for around 25% of planet-warming carbon pollution worldwide.

Aviation itself generates roughly 2.5% of carbon pollution, per Our World in Data, but it has a stronger "warming effect" because of the way the carbon dioxide interacts with the atmosphere at high altitudes.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The effects of rising global temperatures include more frequent and intense weather events and conditions that facilitate the spread of disease. Meanwhile, pollution-linked health costs in the United States alone are $820 billion annually, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

In short, replacing more gas-guzzlers with EVs and scaling up the options for sustainable flights (whether through electrification and/or cleaner alternative fuels) would go a long way toward helping the global community stay healthy and avoid the worst impacts of a changing climate.

As researchers explained in the university's media release, in a metal battery, lithium metal replaces the graphite electrode (used for a traditional lithium-ion cell).

But one major issue has been the metal cells' short lifespans because of the metal's high reactivity. To solve this, the team used electroplating inside the battery, resulting in a "more predictable and stable electrode," according to doctoral student Josef Rizell.

"By creating the metal electrode inside the battery, the metal never has the opportunity to react with impurities outside the battery," the Chalmers University of Technology wrote.

The study, published in the Journal of The Electrochemical Society, is among the numerous battery projects the university has underway. Aleksandar Matic, the lead author, is Chalmers' director of a government initiative focused on electrification and battery technologies. Uppsala University and Lund University are also part of the program.

"This type of fundamental research is important to pave the way for new battery concepts and technologies," Matic said in the media release. "Without it, you can only try things out, like orientating without a map. This is where we lay the foundation for future innovations that contribute to sustainable societal development."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.