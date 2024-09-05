Researchers unveil game-changing breakthrough in EV battery technology: 'Will greatly benefit the field'

"We hope that many researchers can use these principles to … overcome the current technological barriers."

A research team led by members from two Korean labs has developed the first basic blueprint for solid-state battery production, according to a report from EurekAlert!

It's an important achievement that can help to focus future research with some key parameters and guidelines, per the experts.

"Presenting the first universal design principles for solid-state batteries with developing and sharing a design toolkit will greatly benefit the field of solid-state battery design," Jinsoo Kim, from the Korea Institute of Energy Research, said in the summary. The institute worked with experts from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology on the project.

Solid-state batteries are being developed in labs worldwide using various material groups and designs. When batteries operate, ions travel between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte. Top Speed notes that solid ones have the potential to be lighter, safer, charge faster, and have longer lifespans than traditional liquid-electrolyte batteries.

The report also notes that there is no standardized material or process for production, which can be expensive. That's where the Korean process, as part of a national solid-state tech push, comes in, according to EurekAlert! and Reuters.

The parameters focus on various thresholds related to the power pack's operation and performance.

By gauging voltage fluctuations, the experts can determine ideal electrode thickness and design specs, for example. The process was proven by a pouch cell battery that was designed using the guidelines. It lived up to the expectations, even surpassing storage capacity limits of lithium packs, EurekAlert! reports.

Better batteries have a direct impact on electric vehicle performance and pricing. Lighter, longer-lasting power packs that use less expensive materials can transform our transportation sector. Batteries are already marking impressive milestones. The Ford Mustang Mach-E recently set a world record by traveling 569.64 miles on a single charge during a test in England, for reference.

And EVs save thousands of pounds of air pollution a year compared to gas-burners, even when fossil fuels provide the juice to charge them, according to government data.

Limiting pollution is important for human health, not surprisingly. That's because exhaust includes toxic fumes that are known or suspected carcinogens, among other medical concerns, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For their part, the Korean researchers are providing their guidelines for free as part of a solid-state design toolkit they call SolidXCell. It is available to other experts to use in their innovation journeys.

"We hope that many researchers can use these principles to design solid-state batteries efficiently, promote significant performance improvements, and overcome the current technological barriers," Kim said in the EurekAlert! article.

