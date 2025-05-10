Scientists sound alarm as silent threat causes mass disruptions to city life: 'It's only something that's gonna become more of an issue'

"We certainly deal with it quite frequently as it is now."

Charleston, South Carolina, is no stranger to water — the city is home to marshes, creeks, and coastal waterways.

However, as sea levels climb, neighborhoods are facing more frequent floods, and it's a warning for what lies ahead.

What's happening?

What used to be an occasional nuisance has turned into routine disruption in Charleston, where rising tides are pushing water into streets, homes, and businesses.

As ABC News 4 reported, parts of Charleston County were once again under a coastal flooding advisory in late April after moderate flooding.

"We certainly deal with [flooding] quite frequently as it is now," National Weather Service forecaster Blair Holloway said. "And I think it's only something that's gonna become more of an issue in our future as well."

The data tracks with that warning. Coastal flood events in South Carolina have jumped more than 580% since 2015, according to data from Lending Tree shared by ABC News 4.

Holloway added that of the 52 tides recorded above eight feet since the late 1800s, nearly three-quarters have happened in just the past 10 years.

Why is flooding in Charleston concerning?

It's easy to think of this as just bad luck with the weather, but it's not. The reason tides are getting higher and creeping inland more often has everything to do with us.

Burning dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas adds pollution to the air that traps heat.

That trapped heat melts glaciers and expands ocean water, causing sea levels to rise.

For coastal cities like Charleston, that translates to more flooding, more frequently.

Flooding can mean damaged foundations, ruined walls, and skyrocketing insurance costs — the kind of problems that take a toll on both bank accounts and peace of mind.

While extreme weather has always existed, the scientific consensus is that human-caused climate change is supercharging these events, making them more powerful and dangerous.

What's being done about the flooding?

There are encouraging steps being taken. People are elevating HVAC units, installing flood vents, and adding flood insurance to stay ready.

City officials are also working to strengthen drainage systems and update building codes to match what the future may bring.

More homeowners are making the switch to clean energy. Tools like EnergySage make it easier to go solar, a change that lowers pollution and saves money in the long run.

Nature is also a powerful ally. Wetlands and native plants act like sponges, soaking up water before it can reach roads and homes.

That's why more communities are embracing greener yards and flood-friendly landscaping as a way to fight back.

Local initiatives like building elevation programs and green infrastructure projects are helping towns bounce back quicker and stay safer long-term.

