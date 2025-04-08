City leaders set bold new plan in motion to overhaul community's core lifelines: 'The intention is to spread action'

The carefully planned approach will benefit both the city budget and the environment.

Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has introduced its first comprehensive plan to reduce pollution and strengthen the city against severe weather, reported Ideastream Public Media.

The Cleveland Heights Climate Forward Plan aims to cut city pollution by 30% over the next five years, with a goal of reaching net zero on carbon emissions by 2050.

After studying what creates the most pollution at city and community levels, officials developed more than 100 initiatives to meet these targets.

These projects include adding more electric vehicle charging stations, creating an urban forestry master plan, and building green infrastructure. The plan will help residents and the environment by making homes and buildings more energy efficient while improving air quality and stormwater management.

When fully implemented, these changes will help Cleveland Heights save money on energy costs while making the city more resilient to extreme heat and flooding.

"The intention is to spread action to address climate change by reducing contribution to global warming by way of all the emissions that we produce from the various activities that we embark on here at the city," said Sustainability and Resiliency Coordinator Andy Boateng.

The city has already started implementing the plan with its Energy Savings Efficiency Project, which began in February. This project will replace five city buildings' heating, cooling, and power systems and upgrade streetlamps to LED technology. These improvements will reduce carbon output by an estimated 4,228,000 pounds.

The plan prioritizes fairness and ensures all residents benefit from these improvements regardless of income level. By focusing on citywide air quality monitoring and creating more green spaces throughout the community, the plan aims to improve daily life for everyone and prepare the city for future weather challenges.

The carefully planned approach will benefit both the city budget and the environment. "Having them in the [cohesive] plan, identifying the trade-offs, identifying the co-benefits, and making sure that you prioritize those actions has been a very key way that we are reducing the cost of implementation and our wastage in our system," Boateng explained.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.