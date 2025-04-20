Data shows surprising shift at power plants across the US — here's what's happening

As of March, American power plants had released over 300 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere — the most over a two-month period since 2019. Reuters chalked up this surge to rising natural gas prices and, consequently, increased dependence on coal for power generation.

What's happening?

The energy derived from burning dirty fuels — coal, oil, and natural gas — releases carbon dioxide and other gases that contribute to the changing climate by trapping heat within our atmosphere.

Of the three, the Energy Information Administration considers natural gas the cleanest, though even gas-burning still makes up about 35% of the carbon pollution from power plants. Typically, power plants split their energy sources between coal and natural gas.

The recent surge in carbon emissions can be attributed to a nationwide shift toward coal over gas as a result of rising gas prices. The MIT Climate Portal indicates that coal's higher carbon content makes the coal-burning process more emission-heavy than burning oil or natural gas.

"Higher coal use and lower gas generation indicates that power producers would rather raise emissions than incur a financial hit from higher gas costs," Reuters stated.

Why is the shift toward coal-burning concerning?

The United States is no stranger to rising global temperatures. Since 1979, the Environmental Protection Agency has recorded an increase of 0.3-0.5 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, and 2024 proved to be the warmest year worldwide. Especially once the demand for air conditioning kicks in, per Reuters, we can expect another spike in carbon pollution if power plants continue to rely on coal-burning for electricity.

The increase in Earth-warming gases from the burning of coal, gas, and oil has had catastrophic effects, from exacerbating extreme weather events to putting the global food supply at risk. If carbon dioxide continues to clog up our atmosphere, we can expect further rises in food and insurance costs in addition to the continued loss of natural biodiversity.

What's being done about carbon pollution from power plants?

The EPA in 2024 implemented new regulations for power plants that could decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 68 to 390 million metric tons by 2040, according to a report by Resources for the Future.

The regulations may compel power plants to switch to more eco-conscious means of electricity production but may also lead to rising electricity prices.

Individuals can collectively help fight the climbing cost of electricity by reducing demand. In lieu of expensive energy plans, you can opt for solar panels and use efficient appliances such as a heat pump to keep your bills and usage low.

