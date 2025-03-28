Community avoids catastrophe thanks to innovative projects in the surrounding landscape: 'Can make an even greater difference'

"I feel like the hard work y'all did kept our house on Mud Creek Road from flooding worse."

Restoration projects in North Carolina have been providing palpable benefits to residents in flooding season, according to BlueRidgeNow.

Nonprofit Conserving Carolina has been remediating areas around waterways to build healthier floodplain ecosystems. This has included raising berms, creating pond off-shoots called sloughs, and planting native species. All of this work has provided an environment that can mitigate flooding before reaching people's homes downstream.

Three restoration projects along the French Broad River contained 1.25 billion gallons of water from Tropical Storm Helene, according to their designer Greg Jennings. Residents have been thankful for the work. "I feel like the hard work y'all did kept our house on Mud Creek Road from flooding worse," said local homeowner Lisa Moffit.

Even outside of a crisis situation, these habitat restorations are providing value. Floodplains are another filter, catching sediment that would otherwise go downstream. This improves water quality overall. Floodplains and wetlands are able to retain water when drought conditions are present, which is good news for local crops. The added geographic complexity also brings more wildlife to the areas. Workers have noted the quick return of some rare birds. That's a bonus for biodiversity and any sightseers.

We've seen small-scale wetland restoration on private property, but proper legislative protections like the BEACH Act are needed for more large-scale support. Conserving Carolina still sees plenty of work to do ahead.

"As we look ahead, the cumulative effect of more restoration projects like these can make an even greater difference," said David Lee, Conserving Carolina's Natural Resources Director, per BlueRidgeNow. "And we don't always have to do a full-scale restoration. We improve resilience every time we conserve the farmland and natural areas that already exist in the river corridor. Each conservation and restoration project contributes to a more resilient network of flood control that helps to safeguard both natural ecosystems and human communities."

