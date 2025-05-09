Industry leader unveils new tech that could revolutionize electric vehicle charging: 'Generational leap'

ChargePoint, the leading name in electric vehicle charging ports, has unveiled its latest technology, promising increased capabilities for consumers.

According to a report from Electrek, ChargePoint's new architecture is described as a "generational leap in AC Level 2 charging" thanks to its vehicle-to-everything, or V2X, capabilities. That means it can charge electric vehicles as well as use EVs to power a home or building and send excess energy back to the grid.

It also has increased charging speeds for alternating current (80 amperes/19.2 kilowatts), powering an EV from 0% to 100% in four hours, nearly double the current standard. Its series-wiring capabilities allow EV fleet depots, multiunit buildings, or homes with multiple EVs to maximize their charging rates without altering existing wiring or energy plans.

Hossein Kazemi, chief technical officer of hardware at ChargePoint, told Electrek: "ChargePoint's next generation of EV chargers will be revolutionary, not evolutionary. The architecture underpinning them enables highly anticipated technologies which will deliver a significantly better experience for station owners and the EV drivers who charge with them."

ChargePoint already implemented its Omni Port technology, allowing a wider range of EVs to use any port location. This new and improved technology makes opting for an EV even more appealing. Tesla has been working with ChargePoint to power its cars, but other manufacturers such as Hyundai and General Motors have also signed deals with the company, giving consumers plenty of options and incentives to switch to an EV.

Charging an EV is cheaper than fueling a gas-powered car, one of the many perks of going electric. Another big one is the reduction of planet-warming gases being pumped into the atmosphere since EVs don't emit pollution like a typical car.

While there's plenty to be excited about with ChargePoint's new tech, one person in the comments took issue with ChargePoint's continued use of alternating current.

"That whole thing makes zero sense," they wrote. "There is a technology out there for charging cars faster and also allowing to use the car as the energy source for devices (V2L), homes (V2H) and grid (V2G), and that technology is called reversible DC charging."

