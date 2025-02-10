  • Business Business

Electric vehicle company takes innovative action to combat issue with public chargers: 'We do not view ourselves as victims'

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more commonly used, the EV infrastructure company ChargePoint is tackling a major issue in the industry: vandalism at charging stations. The company has just introduced two innovative solutions designed to boost security and ensure EV drivers have reliable access to chargers when they need them most.

One of the innovations is a total game-changer: the world's first cut-resistant charging cable. 

Set for licensing by mid-2025, this cable uses advanced materials that make it nearly impossible for vandals to cut, while still being flexible and easy for drivers to use. ChargePoint will integrate this cable into its commercial and fleet stations and make it available to other manufacturers, aiming to reduce theft across the industry.

Additionally, ChargePoint is launching ChargePoint Protect, a smart alarm system designed to enhance security. The system immediately detects cable tampering and sends an alert via the station's speakers, screens, and lights. Owners also receive a text or email notification, allowing them to respond quickly. 

This new feature will be available at no extra cost to current ChargePoint customers through a simple cloud-based software update, expected to start this month.

These solutions aim to reduce vandalism-related repair costs and make charging stations more reliable for drivers. By addressing these challenges head-on, ChargePoint is helping businesses and consumers feel more confident that charging stations will always be available when needed.

"We do not view ourselves as victims of vandalism, but rather responsible for solving it, not only for our customers but for the industry," explained Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. "We are sharing the technology to combat vandalism in the most aggressive way possible with the aim to eliminate charger reliability as a hinderance to EV adoption."

With these new solutions, ChargePoint is setting a new standard for EV charging security, making it easier for drivers to embrace electric vehicles with peace of mind while keeping charging stations secure and reliable.

x