General Motors partners with ChargePoint on game-changing upgrades for drivers: 'As ubiquitous as possible'

American EV owners will soon have up to 500 more charging station options thanks to a new partnership between General Motors and ChargePoint.

The carmaker will be installing the charging ports throughout 2025, supplied by ChargePoint and branded as GM Energy. GM offers several models of EVs through its brands GMC, Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet.

"Many of the new locations will be equipped with ChargePoint's Omni Port system, which allows vehicles with CCS or NACS charging ports to use any charger, without the need to carry an adapter or dedicate a parking space to a particular connector type," GM said.

Some locations will also feature ultra-fast charging through ChargePoint's Express Plus platform. The announcement signifies GM's commitment to electric and to helping build the infrastructure to support the future of EVs.

"The transition to electric mobility continues to be driven by leaders such as General Motors offering innovative EVs and committing to make chargers as ubiquitous as possible," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint.

"Our collaboration with GM represents a significant investment in the infrastructure to enable fast and easy charging for all. Together, ChargePoint and GM will deliver a seamless fast charging experience via reliable charging hardware managed by our industry leading software platform."

GM has promised to simplify the charging experience for EV owners by integrating charging networks, brand mobile apps, home energy products, and commercial services.

It has invested in EVs from every angle — GM simultaneously continues to grow its lineup of consumer cars and works with corporations on the use of commercial EVs.

GM recently partnered with Walmart to supply the mega-retailer with electric vans for home deliveries. The Chevrolet BrightDrop vans are also used by FedEx, Ryder, and Yoshi Mobility. Rolling out the new charging stations with ChargePoint will support all EV customers no matter why they drive.

"Continuing to provide customers with better charging options helps to remove barriers to EV adoption and improve the ownership experience. Today, GM drivers have access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge and we are proud that this collaboration with ChargePoint adds even more reliable, accessible, and convenient charging experiences," said Wade Sheffer, GM Energy vice president.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.