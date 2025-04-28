New ultra-fast charging system revolutionizes electric vehicle travel: 'We are thrilled to support this transition'

Ionity's high-power charging network spans 24 European countries, with over 746 locations. Now, it's eyeing the corporate EV fleet market with a new service.

The company's Ionity Fleet is offering to simplify vehicle charging and payments for this growing segment of electric vehicles while supporting initiatives to reduce carbon pollution, reported Renewable Energy Magazine.

To align with the region's climate goals, all new car and van registrations will need to be zero-emission models by 2030. Approximately 60% of new registrations are made by corporate entities. Since Europe accounts for 25% of global EV sales, that indicates a significant market.

Ionity has been expanding its charging network to supply electricity to power those vehicles, and has been using 100% renewable energy to do it.

The stations use the European Charging Standard, which offers the widest range of compatibility in the region, and provide up to 350 kilowatts of fast-charging capacity to customers.

Ionity Fleet offers a range of subscription and non-subscription models for fleet operators, featuring competitive charging rates and flexible tariff models to suit various fleet sizes and usage profiles, as explained in a press release.

Centralized billing and management take some weight off fleet administrators, helping them manage costs, while a high-speed network will reduce charging time for drivers.

To do this, Ionity will offer a new RFID card for businesses, providing seamless access to charging stations throughout Europe. Customers can simply plug in their vehicle and tap the card to begin charging.

This service and its incentives could help propel the adoption of electric vehicles in the corporate fleet segment and further entice individuals to transition to more sustainable vehicles, given the push towards carbon neutrality across Europe.

The expansion of Ionity and other electric charging networks worldwide is also key to resolving the common issues of refueling and range anxiety that deter potential customers.

Championing the use of zero-emission transportation can further reduce reliance on burning dirty fuels to power the sector and instead move toward more energy-efficient alternatives.

"We're seeing a strong rise in demand for electric fleet solutions as more companies embrace sustainable mobility," said Simon Oetter, head of CPO B2B at Ionity. "We are thrilled to support this transition with an efficient and scalable charging solution that perfectly meets the needs of this rapidly growing market."

