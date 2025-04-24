Surprising new data reveals the five best-selling electric vehicle brands in US: 'The road ahead will be anything but smooth'

According to recent data estimates, Tesla has maintained its place as America's leader in the electric vehicle market. The other top EV brands are Ford, GM, BMW, and Hyundai.

As detailed by Teslarati, Cox Automotive released a report on EV sales and market increases in the industry. The report noted an 11.4% increase in overall EV sales during the first quarter of 2025, with 296,277 EVs sold in the U.S. New EV sales comprised 7.5% of the market in this quarter.

Although Tesla outsold the next 10 bestselling EV brands combined, its sales declined by 8.6%. Analysts have attributed much of Tesla's declining sales performance to political opinions about the brand's controversial CEO, Elon Musk.

However, Musk aside, Tesla EVs themselves continue to impress drivers, as evidenced by extensive surveys.

The Cox Automotive report noted a 114.2% sales increase in GM Chevrolet EVs, such as the Chevy Equinox EV. Porsche and Toyota have also seen substantial growth with their EVs.

Teslarati suggested that Tesla's sales declines can be attributed to more than just resentment toward Musk for his involvement in the Trump administration.

For example, other automakers may be enticing drivers with trade-in deals and special promotions. More brands entering the EV market also give drivers more choices for their EV investments beyond the familiar Tesla brand.

At the same time, several electric vehicles are currently benefiting from Inflation Reduction Act credits of up to $7,500 if the car meets certain criteria for being assembled in the United States — incentives that may not last forever — and many brands are facing the prospect of increasing prices to remain profitable in the face of tariffs.

"The year certainly started strong, but the road ahead will be anything but smooth," Valdez Streaty, an analyst for Cox Automotive, said of the EV sales landscape, per Teslarati.

Preferences among brands mark consumer priorities and current trends in the EV industry, but the crucial data lies in the overall growth of clean energy transportation and the prevalence of non-gas vehicles on the road.

The more people who embrace EV ownership, the cleaner the air and the cooler the planet. As EVs become more common among drivers and EV technology advances, it stands to reason that more myths will be dispelled, paving the way for a greener future.

In a press release, Cox Automotive wrote: "The rest of 2025 will likely be a volatile one for EV sales in the U.S., despite the introduction of new product and healthy incentives. If the new auto tariffs hold, they will pose a monumental challenge for many automakers, particularly due to the tariffs on steel and, importantly for EVs, aluminum."

