Hyundai announces free perk that sweetens the deal for its best-selling models: 'Designed to remove barriers'

Good news for Hyundai drivers — the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are now included in Hyundai's complimentary ChargePoint program.



The program, which launched late last year, allows eligible buyers of the 2024 IONIQ 5, 2024 IONIQ 6, and 2025 IONIQ 6 to claim either a free ChargePoint Home EV charger or a $400 charging credit.

The deal must be claimed "within 60 days of their vehicle purchase or lease, after which they have another 60 days to complete installation," according to InsideEVs.

For those that select the former, Hyundai Home will help schedule the charger's installation. Drivers who opt for the charging credit will have to use the ChargePoint mobile app.

For buyers on the fence about making their next car an EV, this is a great motivator. Charger availability and cost are common roadblocks to switching to electric, and programs like this make EVs even more accessible, not to mention the Inflation Reduction Act, which can help you save $1000 on an at-home EV charger or up to $7500 off an EV.

Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, making them a more planet-friendly choice than gas-powered cars. Even when factoring in production pollution and material mining, electric vehicles have less of an impact than their gas-powered counterparts.

Olabisi Boyle, the senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, hopes the ChargePoint program will encourage drivers to make the switch.

"At Hyundai, we're committed to making the transition to electric as seamless as possible for our customers," Boyle told Hyundai News. "This expanded program is designed to remove barriers to EV ownership by making home charging more accessible – helping customers enjoy the convenience of waking up to a fully charged vehicle. Whether you need a home charger or prefer a $400 public charging credit, we've got you."

