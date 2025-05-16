Scientists make groundbreaking discovery that could pave the way for low-cost energy source: 'A promising path'

"We believe our work will spark further interest."

Researchers at the Autonomous University of Querétaro in Mexico are exploring the potential of chalcogenide perovskites with zirconium alloying for more resilient and efficient solar cells.

Lead halide perovskite solar cells have enjoyed some prominence in the field of photovoltaics, according to Tech Xplore, but like many varieties, they suffer when exposed to moisture, oxygen, heat, and ultraviolet light.

Plus, there's the toxicity of lead to consider. Chalcogenide perovskites are both stable and non-toxic, making them a viable alternative.

In this particular study, researchers are alloying zirconium into barium hafnium sulfide (BaHfS3) as a way of optimizing the performance of a photovoltaic cell's individual layers.

The team found that it provided long-term performance in real-world conditions, along with a high absorption coefficient for photons, ultimately resulting in a power conversion efficiency of 21.94%.

"The results indicate a promising path toward efficient, stable, and lead-free solar cells," the report explained, through careful optimization of chalcogenide perovskites.

Perovskite materials — a family of minerals with similar crystalline structures — have been gaining popularity compared to silicon, which is traditionally used for today's solar panels.

They allow for the construction of low-cost, ultrathin, lightweight, and highly efficient solar cells, which can be adapted to more flexible types of solar installations.

Global solar capacity nearly tripled between 2018 and 2023, and is expected to account for 80% of growth in renewable capacity over the next five years.

Increased adoption of solar, along with other sustainable energy sources, will help us shift away from the use of dirty fuels for energy, resulting in cleaner air and less planet-warming pollution.

Both industries and households should see lower costs as solar technology advances, and when paired with battery storage, we can more fully rely on this sustainable power source for our electricity needs.

While very technical in nature, research such as this is necessary for understanding how to harness the full potential of the sun's energy, and transition to a clean energy future.

"We believe our work will spark further interest among materials scientists and photovoltaic researchers," according to study co-author Dr. Latha Marasamy.

