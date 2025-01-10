Scientists achieve record-breaking solar energy system: 'Only possible by combining two major breakthroughs'

Researchers created a groundbreaking solar panel system that could increase the total amount of clean energy solar panels can generate.

Solar energy is a promising energy source that is significantly cleaner than traditional dirty fuels. However, current solar panels often require high-temperature manufacturing processes that generate significant amounts of carbon. On top of that, traditional solar panels absorb only small portions of infrared and ultraviolet light, meaning chunks of sunlight don't get converted into usable energy.

Researchers created a new solar panel system to address these challenges. In a recent study published in Nature, a team of scientists combined perovskite and organic solar cells, two emerging solar technologies, to create what they call a "tandem solar cell" that can absorb a wide spectrum of sunlight.

Perovskite is a class of materials designed to absorb blue and green wavelengths of sunlight and convert them into electricity. Organic solar cells are a type of photovoltaic, also known as PV, that uses carbon-based materials to absorb red and infrared light.

The combination of the two, in theory, could convert a bigger portion of the sun's energy into electricity than traditional solar panels. Unlike silicon cells, perovskite and organic solar cells can also be manufactured at low temperatures, significantly reducing the environmental impact of production.

By merging the two materials, the tandem solar cell generated solar energy with a "record level" of 25.7% efficiency. That means a solar panel with the combined perovskite and organic materials can generate over a quarter more energy with the same amount of sunlight than a typical solar panel.

Led by physicist Dr. Felix Lang from the University of Potsdam and collaborators from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, this advancement marks a significant milestone in solar technology.

"This was only possible by combining two major breakthroughs," Lang told Techxplore.

The solar breakthrough is good news for the planet. Altering the materials used to make solar panels reduces the carbon impact of solar cell production, combating our changing climate. Cleaner energy production reduces air pollution, lowering the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in neighboring communities.

The economic gains are also significant. High-efficiency solar cells can generate more electricity with fewer panels, saving homeowners and businesses money on electric bills. If implemented on a large scale, these cells could accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar, making commercial and residential buildings less dependent on dirty energy.

The innovation joins a growing list of solutions aimed at improving solar efficiency. Researchers in Saudi Arabia developed a technique to reduce overheating in solar panels, and Spanish startup Soltec is working with a German research group to create microtechnology that they claim could increase solar energy production by 30%.

While tandem solar cells are not on the market just yet, their low-temperature production process and efficiency make scaling them up a realistic goal. As researchers continue to refine the technology, consumers and industries alike could expect to see these cells integrated into solar energy systems in the near future.

