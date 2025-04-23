Report reveals unprecedented growth in one type of energy production: 'Record-breaking'

Growth in renewable energy capacity broke records in 2024.

The International Renewable Energy Agency has released a report tallying up the expansion of renewables, what the mix of sources looked like, and their geographic spread.

As reported by Reuters, 585 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity were added, virtually all from solar and wind, totalling 4,448 gigawatts. IRENA estimated that this growth accounted for 92.5% of the energy sector's total capacity expansion. That works out to 15.1% of annual growth in renewable energy, which is a new record. It's still a little shy of the 16.6% of annual growth needed to meet Paris Agreement goals by 2030, but it's still good news overall.

China accounted for more than half of the growth with 373.6 gigawatts of new renewable capacity in 2024. About 42% of all global renewable energy came from solar, according to IRENA, 29% from hydro, 25% from wind, and 4% from others like geothermal, bioenergy, and tidal.

Utility-scale solar energy is now the cheapest option available, so its growth means direct monetary savings for everybody involved.

More importantly, renewable energy is the bedrock of reducing atmospheric pollution and the catastrophic weather patterns that come with it. On top of decarbonizing the grid, increasing capacity allows for the electrification of home heating and transportation, further reducing pollution.

While there are many happy to hear about these results, there's a resolve to accelerate while being mindful of equitable distribution.

"Renewable energy is powering down the fossil fuel age," said United Nations secretary-general António Guterres in response to the findings.

"Record-breaking growth is creating jobs, lowering energy bills and cleaning our air. Renewables renew economies. But the shift to clean energy must be faster and fairer — with all countries given the chance to fully benefit from cheap, clean renewable power."

