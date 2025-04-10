Researchers announce new solar breakthrough set to revolutionize the energy industry: 'We are moving toward a new era'

Shifting away from burning dirty fuels will help reduce planet-warming pollution.

Thin-film photovoltaic researchers at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Mexico, have revealed an efficiency breakthrough with the Cu2BaSn(S,Se)4 solar cell structure after exploring new enhancement strategies.

A report by Dr. Latha Marasamy, research professor at UAQ, was shared by TechXplore and described a series of tests using SCAPS-1D simulation software from the University of Ghent to vastly improve the power conversion efficiency of their design.

Efficiency is a keystone in solar panel technology, where getting the most energy from the sun's rays is the ultimate goal. So far, the world record is held by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, which achieved a 47.6% solar cell efficiency back in 2022.

The average efficiency for solar panels stands around 21%, and initially, the UAQ research team had landed at just 6.17% before running simulations to improve that capability.

Part of the allure for using Cu2BaSn(S,Se)4 — a combination of copper, barium, tin, sulfur, and selenium — is that the elements are Earth abundant and non-toxic, although improving efficiency levels has been challenging.

Strategic enhancements were made to their design, where they incorporated an anti-reflection coating to minimize light loss, swapped molybdenum for nickel to improve ohmic contact, and added a back surface field layer of copper iodide to strengthen the electric field junction, as the report detailed.

With these efforts, they were able to get their solar cell design up to 10%, but that's not the end of the story, according to Marasamy. By then running around 780 unique configurations and refining thickness and carrier density for each layer, they managed to achieve a strong 28% power conversion efficiency.

By using thinner, more efficient solar cells, we can help to expand our use of photovoltaics to support a cleaner, more sustainable energy infrastructure. Shifting away from burning dirty fuels and focusing on green energy solutions will help reduce planet-warming pollution and bolster the sector even further.

At the same time, solar panel systems can help consumers save money on their energy bills while helping to improve grid stability.

"Together, we are moving toward a new era of sustainable and high-performance solar solutions, propelling photovoltaics into a future where they can play a crucial role in our energy landscape," Marasamy concluded.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.