Manufacturer shares mind-blowing footage of futuristic flying vehicle: 'Going to change the way we move around the planet'

The aircraft can travel 500 miles, carrying six passengers along with one pilot.

New technology can allow aircraft to perform a vertical takeoff and landing, rather than using a runway.

Horizon Aircraft's new electrical vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, is raising the bar for aircraft innovation.

Horizon Aircraft's eVTOL, the Cavorite X7, recently performed its first transition flight. This means that it completed a fully vertical takeoff before transitioning to a normal forward flight and then safely landed through a vertical descent.

The vertical takeoff and landing are accomplished through an innovative design of fans in the wings that are covered when the aircraft is propelled forward and redeployed when it is time to land.

"In our aircraft, the transition phase was designed from the beginning to be a non-event," Chief Engineer and Co-Founder Brian Robinson said in a press release. "The result is an extremely safe and stable transition, a vital part of eVTOL operations, and an area in which many of our competitors have faced serious challenges."

According to Interesting Engineering, Horizon Aircraft is the first to accomplish this feat.

Brandon Robinson, CEO and co-founder, said that the innovation is "a full-scale aircraft that's going to change the way we move around the planet."

The Cavorite X7 is also a more sustainable option than traditional aircraft because it takes less dirty energy, such as gas and coal, to fly.

According to Horizon's website, the Cavorite X7 operates on a hybrid electric power system that uses less fuel than traditional aircraft. They anticipate moving to a fully electric system as battery technology advances.

In addition to being a feat of next-generation engineering, the X7 uses up to 30% less hydrocarbon fuel than traditional aircraft. Its operating costs are also around 30% less.

Reducing our reliance on hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas can help mitigate the worst effects of human-caused climate change as our planet continues to warm.

