Homeowner nearing retirement gets real about bill savings 10 years after going solar: 'It has allowed me to … stay in this house'

When Denise Barclay began considering installing home solar panels, she didn't realize she'd be helping herself prepare for retirement. But 10 years after going solar, the switch has turned out to be a financial lifesaver.

Solar United Neighbors, also known by the clever acronym "SUN," shared Denise's story. In 2015, she and her husband decided to change to solar power in order to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. These fuels — namely oil and gas — are considered dirty power sources, generating planet-warming emissions and pollution whenever they're used.

Solar, on the other hand, is both a clean and unlimited energy source as well as a great way to save money on monthly utility bills.

For Denise and her husband, the incentives were a critical part of making the switch. The original upfront cost was priced at $18,720, but the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) saved them $5,460 by allowing them to deduct up to 30% of the system's cost from their federal income taxes.

Additionally, their utility company issued them a renewable energy rebate of nearly $2,000. These incentives all combined to dramatically decrease the payback time for the new system, which appealed to Denise.

And beyond the installation savings, the ongoing cost reductions for Denise and her husband were substantial. The year before they installed their home panel system, the pair had paid $1,275 in their annual energy costs. Now, Denise shared with SUN, she pays just a fraction of that; she paid $223 for all of her energy usage in 2024.

And without those major utility bill savings, Denise's life may have looked very different. She and her husband recently separated, leaving her to either have to take on the home's expenses alone or move.

"It has allowed me to be able to afford to stay in this house, to just live here, and to be able to meet my needs," she told SUN. "If I were trying to pay for energy … it would have been a significant hit in my ability to make ends meet."

She's also upgraded to high-efficiency electric heat pumps instead of a traditional HVAC system, which also allow her to harness free energy from her solar system and protect her from feeling the pinch of inflated utility costs.

"This brings a sense of safety and security," she said.



