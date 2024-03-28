American EV company Canoo seen testing pickup in Oklahoma: 'Performs like a battleship'

"Looks like something from a Jurassic Park movie. Love it!"

If you thought the Cybertruck had a unique design, you haven't seen anything yet.

In a photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, user CanooClub (@CanooClub) showcased the American Bulldog — an electric pickup from the startup Canoo — testing near the startup's manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City.

"A powerhouse of engineering, this vehicle sets a new mobility standard and reflects the grit and resolve of the American people … On two wheels or four, this vehicle performs like a battleship. The vehicle's strength comes from its honeycomb design. It's strong and rigid but almost soars like an eagle through harmonized steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems," Canoo wrote of the vehicle in a press release.

Canoo recently delivered vehicles to the U.S. Army, NASA, and Oklahoma for testing. It is creating over 1,300 jobs in the state to reinvest into more future-focused and cost-effective transportation, according to Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, as quoted in The Journal Record.

Electric vehicles, like Canoo's American Bulldog, generally require less costly maintenance and account for much less pollution over their lifetimes compared to cars powered by gas.

Manufacturing EVs, their batteries, and charging stations creates some pollution, but mining materials for EVs still has less environmental impact than producing dirty fuels. University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie wrote that "mining quantities for low-carbon energy will be 500 to 1,000 times less than current fossil fuel production."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Waste associated with EVs is also less than that of internal combustion engines of traditional cars, according to a study by MIT.

Solar-powered charging could help reduce pollution even further, and according to a report from Evercharge, electric vehicles can now match the average range of gas-powered cars on a single tank. One couple even took their modified EV from the North Pole to the South Pole, showcasing not only the ability of EVs to withstand frigid temperatures but also the expansion of charging infrastructure and other solutions.

The American Bulldog, while it may not look like a normal pickup truck, is now another EV helping to create a cleaner future.

🗣️ If you're thinking about buying an EV, which of these factors is most likely to convince you that it's a smart decision?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Like the American Bulldog, this vehicle is loyal and courageous. It's woven into the American spirit and reflects this country's innovation. When we say 'Made in America,' we mean it," Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said, as reported by Electrek.

"Looks like something from a Jurassic Park movie. Love it! Let's go Canoo!" commented one user on X.

"I fell in love with this design when browsing their site. I do hope they begin building and selling these soon." said one commenter on an announcement video available on YouTube.

"I look at the Cybertruck and think DeLorean — I look at this and think I want one," another YouTube commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.