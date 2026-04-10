Chinese EV giant's affordable new vehicle races to strong sales, consumers love the 5-minute charging

BYD's latest electric vehicle, the Song Ultra EV, is off to a strong start in China, leveraging the brand's rapid-charging capabilities.

Electrek reported that the vehicle secured 21,586 reservations within just 20 days during the pre-order period, which began March 6. The first week on the market saw a further 10,000 orders, and total orders exceeded 37,000 by April 2.

Much of the success is attributed to the innovative second-generation Blade battery, which can charge the vehicle from 10% to 70% in a mere five minutes. The battery boasts strong performance in sub-zero temperatures and doesn't slow to a crawl to reach a near-full charge, either.

CarFans' third-party research indicated that while the Song Ultra EV starts at 151,900 yuan ($22,000), 70% of buyers are paying extra for a higher-range model featuring up to 710 km (440 miles) of range, Electrek reported. The lower range trims offer around 65 miles.

Nearly half of buyers are opting for pricier trims with BYD's God's Eye B navigation tech.

The Song Ultra EV also generated increased traffic to BYD's stores in China with a 40% rise in consumers in the three days after its release.

The vehicle fits firmly into BYD's niche of offering drivers EVs with cutting-edge charging tech at low prices. It's part of why the brand has surpassed Tesla as the global leader in EVs.

Faster charging and improving tech can help spur the electrification of transportation, which is making a big dent in global pollution. Over their lifespan, EVs are better for the planet than their gas-powered counterparts.

They also offer fuel and maintenance savings that can be heightened even more with moves like installing at-home charging. For homeowners interested in adding Level 2 EV chargers to their homes, Qmerit provides free installation estimates that can lead to hundreds of dollars in savings over public charging.

Powering those chargers with solar panels can sweeten the pot even more by reducing reliance on the grid and shielding you from public charging prices. TCD's solar partner EnergySage can help connect you with vetted installers and allow you to save up to $10,000 on installations by compiling competitive bids.

A commenter on Electrek praised BYD's latest release.

"BYD putting their latest and greatest tech on everything seems very much like the tech world they come from," they wrote. "Hopefully other companies follow."

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