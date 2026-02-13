Chinese automaker sparks buzz after testing new model with 'God's Eye' tech — here are the details

It's expected to be available soon.

An impressive upcoming electric vehicle was spotted on the road prior to its release, according to Car News China.

BYD's Dynasty-D was recently seen test-driving, covered in a camouflage vinyl wrap. The Dynasty-D is a plug-in hybrid SUV that was unveiled in April 2025 at the Auto Shanghai show as a concept vehicle.

The car is expected to have a pure electric range of roughly 124 miles. There will be options with either 6 or 7 seats available for purchase.

The Dynasty-D will use a system called God's Eye B (or Di-Pilot 300). It pulls together data from 12 sensors and a LiDAR array to enhance the driving experience. The data will help the EV with functions like intelligent lane-changing and autopilot features.

BYD is in a firm position to displace traditional car manufacturers. Canada has lowered tariffs on some Chinese-made EVs, and Mexico is also seeing an influx of BYD cars despite high tariffs. BYD's momentum in Europe has been equally impressive.

Globally, EV exports from China doubled between 2024 and 2025.

Besides being an impressive-looking and promising entrant to the automotive scene, the Dynasty-D is another part of an important electrification trend.

By relying less on burning gas to get around, drivers have the chance to save a lot of money. Electric motors are also prone to fewer stresses than internal combustion engines.

Best of all, going electric means no tailpipe emissions. That means less pollution going into the atmosphere and fewer extreme weather events in the future. The pollution created by gas-powered vehicles has contributed to increasingly extreme natural disasters and the hefty bills that follow such property damage.

While hybrid vehicles are a compromise compared to pure electric, they can give new adopters an on-ramp into the future of transportation.

The road-ready BYD Dynasty-D is expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2026.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.