Major electric vehicle automaker BYD outsells Tesla for the second month running

BYD's sales have surged by 162% year over year, whereas Tesla's increase was modest at just 11.8%.

BYD is showing that its popularity in Europe is anything but a fluke. The Chinese automaker outperformed Tesla on the continent for the second consecutive month.

The company reported 17,954 vehicle registrations in February, slightly surpassing Tesla's 17,664 units, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association shared by Electrek. While the margin was narrow, the rate of growth is still notable.

BYD's sales have surged by 162% year over year, whereas Tesla's increase was modest at just 11.8%. Meanwhile, over the first two months of 2026, BYD saw a nearly 162.7% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, whereas Tesla saw just a 0.9% increase in vehicles shifted.

Part of BYD's advantage is offering not just fully-electric vehicles like Tesla, but also hybrid machines that meet some customers' preferences. It is also producing models that boast luxury and advanced technology at a lower price point.

Not helping Tesla in the early going of 2025 were some changes to production levels at the Gigafactory Berlin, per Electrek.

Overall, it's becoming clear that potential EV owners in Europe are willing to look at brands other than Tesla for the best value.

BYD is increasingly becoming the answer. Its Blade Battery technology and other charging advancements are turning heads. Low retail prices are another hallmark of the brand, which is riding high in Europe and elsewhere.

While Tesla may face financial pressure as sales stall, the ultimate beneficiaries of more EVs on the road are consumers and the environment. On the whole, EVs are much better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles as they produce less pollution throughout their life cycles.

They are also better for consumers, who can unlock major savings on fuel and maintenance. For owners who want to save even more, charging at home is a great hack that reduces recharging costs by hundreds each year and increases convenience compared to public stations.

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To make the deal even sweeter, installing solar panels can heighten the savings even more, as you'll be charging with your own, cheaper energy instead of relying on the grid.

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