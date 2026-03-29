Chinese automaker launches new EV battery that could eliminate major problem with electric cars

"Why does the 'impossible triangle' of performance, range, and fast charging exist in electric vehicles?"

Developers of BYD's second-generation Blade battery have released details about the latest version's head-turning performance. The specs will be of note to anyone interested in switching to an electric vehicle.

That's because the Chinese company reported that Blade 2.0 provides EVs with a 621-mile range, can recharge from 10% to 97% in about nine minutes, and operates well when the temperature is far below zero. It's the type of function that addresses range anxiety and performance fears — traditional barriers to EV adoption.

EV drivers in China and a growing number of other places around the world are used to BYD's advancements. But decades of trade policy designed to protect the American auto sector from cheaper imports have limited the company's stateside opportunities.

Forbes reported that the lack of a dealer network — BYD and other brands would essentially be starting from scratch — is a limiting factor as well.

But Ford CEO Jim Farley and President Donald Trump have signaled a willingness to partner with Chinese brands with clearly defined parameters that benefit the stateside sector, opening the door for some foreign technology to enter the U.S. market. But other automakers and administration leaders are not as open to the prospect, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Trade deals aside, Blade is setting performance milestones that will show up well on any road.

"Why does the 'impossible triangle' of performance, range, and fast charging exist in electric vehicles?" Zheng Yu, product director of BYD Yangwang, said, per Electrek. "The core issue lies in battery physics constraints."

Blade uses lithium-iron phosphate chemistry, an emerging lithium-ion alternative that other brands are also developing. A special anode, cathode, and electrolyte — key battery components — round out the unique configuration and boost performance.

BYD reported that Blade passed tough safety vetting, including the intrusive nail penetration test, which proved its overheating resistance. The tech was developed with help from molecular engineering and artificial intelligence.

The fast charging is aided by BYD's Flash charger, which was built to meet Chinese market specifications. The company intends to install 20,000 of them by the end of the year.

Drivers in a hurry can power their packs from 10% to 70% in five minutes, achieving gas pump parity, the release stated.

Stateside, there are plenty of EV models available with hundreds of miles of range that charge in 20 minutes or less, depending on the battery and charger type. EVs also save motorists around $1,500 a year in gas and service costs, and certain states offer incentives to help you buy one. What's more, EVs release no harmful tailpipe gases that negatively impact public health.

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On the road, the Denza Z9 GT, from BYD's premium brand, will be the first model featuring Blade 2.0 and Flash charging to reach the European market. Electrek reported that the Yangwang U7 will be the first vehicle with Blade 2.0 installed.

"BYD has committed to make its Flash charging stations available globally," according to BYD.

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