Manufacturer unveils innovative product that could transform future vehicles: 'Designed to meet the highest standards'

An Italian manufacturer of braking systems and other components used in high-performance cars and motorcycles has announced a potentially revolutionary breakthrough in its product design.

Brembo recently introduced calipers made of 100% recycled aluminum, which the company said were responsible for 70% less planet-heating pollution over their lifecycle, according to New Atlas.

"After more than five years of research and development, Brembo has officially launched the use of an alloy with 100% recycled aluminum in the production of its original equipment calipers — a key step forward in the company's sustainability journey," the company's website said.

Brembo's breakthrough has demonstrated that achieving top-of-the-line performance does not necessarily mean turning a blind eye to environmental concerns.

"The adoption of recycled aluminum in the production of our iconic brake calipers embodies our ongoing commitment to innovation for sustainability," said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo's CEO, according to Recycling Today. "This solution is designed to meet the highest standards of performance and environmental responsibility."

After a half-decade of research, Brembo decided on recycled aluminum because of its widespread availability and its ability to be recycled an unlimited number of times without a reduction in quality. Brembo said the recycled aluminum calipers have already been used by a "major customer," though the company has not revealed the customer's name, per New Atlas.

In addition to making parts used in top-of-the-line cars and motorcycles, Brembo also makes components for mountain bikes and commercial vehicles, leaving enthusiasts to speculate as to who the "major customer" could be.

According to Race Technologies, Brembo supplies parts to more than 30 different automakers, including high-end names such as Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

The use of 100% recycled aluminum has marked not only a new beginning for Brembo, but perhaps for the industry as a whole.

"The initiative confirms Brembo's role as a company that doesn't just follow trends but shapes them," the component maker said on its website. "From now on, the majority of new caliper development will start with recycled material as the standard."

