This company has cracked the code on Gen Z shoppers — by selling clothes made from recycled materials

While the desire to shop more sustainably across all areas of their lives is growing in younger generations, the brands that offer sustainable options can be hard to find.

More and more people are becoming aware that how and where they spend their money is one of the most powerful ways to affect change. However, knowing what you want to do and knowing how to do it are very different things. Thankfully, there are companies out there working to identify the brands that are genuinely sustainable.

One such company, the aptly named DoneGood, is helping conscious consumers feel good about their purchasing choices. The ethical marketplace does the research to vet these brands for you and offers a curated list of over 130 that prioritize sustainable materials and ingredients, fair wages, and more.

For a brand to make it onto the company's list, it has to be good for people and the planet. Over 100 million tons of textile waste get sent to landfills each year, and the beauty industry also creates billions of pounds of waste.

Many fast-fashion brands use materials including polyester that are made of plastic and threaten both human health and that of the environment. Once clothing and other waste makes its way to landfills — or another ecosystem such as the desert or the ocean — it wreaks havoc and produces tons of planet-warming pollution.

There is in-depth information about every product sold on the DoneGood platform: what it's made of, where it was manufactured, and the brand's values. It also focuses on brands that make goods from recycled and upcycled materials. Both upcycling and recycling help reduce the need to use more resources for new products and minimize the amount of waste that makes its way to landfills.

DoneGood also realizes that when it comes to making these choices, consumers will differ with how they go about it. With this in mind, it has done its due diligence and created a marketplace that allows people to shop by their specific values, all while saving them money, as many products are heavily discounted.

"I love supporting sustainable, small businesses but def wonder sometimes if I'm really buying a good product from a sustainable business - will def be supporting these guys," an Instagram user commented on a video ad.

