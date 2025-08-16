Lamborghini announces controversial decision to shelve highly anticipated model: 'We don't need to be there at the beginning'

For the supercar EV enthusiasts out there, you may have to wait a little longer for Lamborghini's Lanzador EV — perhaps forever.

While Lamborghini isn't exactly shelving the project, InsideEVs noted that a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variation is now more likely to emerge thanks to market forces.

While EV demand across the board is flattening, 2025 still saw a 35% rise in year-on-year global EV sales, according to market trends published in Grand View Research.

A flattening curve won't have the same visible impact on standard domestic auto production, but it has a more discernible mark on the tiny pool of high-end, luxury vehicles. Lamborghini took a cue from Ferrari, which delayed one of its own EVs, according to Reuters.

As for the rest of the industry, EVs are performing well, despite some pushback regarding EV material sourcing, production, and end-of-life pollutants.

While there is certainly room for growth in all of the above, 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels are extracted from the Earth annually, some of which are used to power conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. By comparison, EVs have a much lower negative impact on the planet throughout their life cycle.

According to an MIT study, internal combustion engines generate 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile throughout their lifespan. EVs generate higher upfront pollutants, but make up for it over their lifespan, averaging 200 grams per mile.

What does all of this have to do with Lamborghini? Generally speaking, consumers don't purchase Lambos with environmental friendliness in mind — a mindset that's similar to superyachts, which are also undergoing a slow, progressive transition.

Lamborghini CEO Sam Winkelmann said much the same in an interview with CarExpert: "Again, we said we don't need to be there at the beginning, but we need to be there when the people are ready to buy these things."

While that may be disappointing to EV enthusiasts, there's still hope for a clean-power version of a Lamborghini in the future.

