BMW partners with innovative firm that could transform EV market: 'Unique technology'

"This is a team that's been in the trenches."

BMW i Ventures announced in July that it was investing $11 million in a seed financing round for a California-based battery and technology developer, with hopes for advancing electric vehicle batteries domestically.

According to Autoblog, Estes Energy Solutions has a goal to configure batteries with the specific budget and range of transportation firms in mind. Furthermore, the company's focus on sourcing and manufacturing in the U.S. is paramount to the deal and is especially important in the wake of recent tariffs affecting the EV battery supply chain.

BMW i Ventures invests in new technology on behalf of BMW and its BMW i line, which caters to electric vehicles. A partner at the firm, Baris Guzel, commented on the seven-figure deal to Autoblog, saying: "What makes Estes different isn't just the unique technology — it's the people. This is a team that's been in the trenches, building rugged, high-density battery systems with real-world safety and scale in mind."

Advancements in EV batteries are vital to making electric driving continually scalable as well as keeping sustainability top of mind. For instance, the fear of running out of battery power when far from charging stations may keep hesitant folks from upgrading to an EV. Luckily, breakthroughs in fast-charging and long-range charging are making these fears less of a concern.

By switching to an EV, the benefits of going electric become clear. Not only will you cut costs associated with pumping gas or getting oil changes, but you'll be limiting tailpipe exhaust, which is known to raise global temperatures and pollute the air.

To make EV ownership even more affordable and eco-friendly, installing solar panels is a great choice. These are more cost-effective and reliable than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. Plus, solar energy comes entirely from the sun, making it an endless and renewable source. If you're unsure where to begin with solar installation, EnergySage simplifies the process by allowing you to compare quotes from vetted local installers and potentially save up to $10,000.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The deal made by BMW i Ventures isn't the first eco-forward step by the BMW Group. Earlier this year, the company announced a new EV battery facility, as well as continuing to launch new electric models, fit for any driver's needs.

Guzel remarked on the deal with Estes, telling Autoblog: "We couldn't be more excited to partner with them."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



