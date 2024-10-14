Company announces massive energy project with unexpected benefits for local community: 'Working hand in hand'

"The rest of the land is available … to actively improve the local environment."

A new partnership between a renewable energy project developer and an environmental consultancy is set to bring a range of benefits to areas across the United Kingdom.

Queequeg Renewables' knowledge of solar energy will be fused with Biodiverse Consulting's understanding of biodiversity. The result will be sustainable energy production that comes with essential environmental support.

Biodiversity net gains targets were introduced as part of the U.K. government's 2021 Environment Act, which calls on new developments to ensure the protection of wildlife habitats and even improve on the condition they were in before work began.

With that in mind, Queequeg is looking to deliver five solar and battery energy storage system projects that will not only produce and hold pollution-free energy but will also have a tangible positive impact on biodiversity.

"The solar panels themselves are installed on posts, meaning there is minimal disturbance to the ground — typically only around 1% to 2% of the total site area," Chris Binns, U.K. Planning Director at Queequeg Renewables, said in a statement.

"This means the rest of the land is available for sheep-grazing and to actively improve the local environment through wildflower meadows or re-wilding."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Agrivoltaics, or sharing the land taken up by solar panels with agricultural activity, is becoming increasingly popular, allowing for efficient use of green spaces.

Solar panels provide shade and shelter for animals in difficult weather conditions, while the animals keep the surrounding grass and plants in check, essentially maintaining the area by grazing.

Among the aims of the projects from Queequeg Renewables and Biodiversity Consulting is to establish wildflower meadows and grasslands, which will benefit local pollinators and provide nesting areas for birds.

Meanwhile, on-site drainage will help promote new wetland habitats, while hedgerows will be preserved, maintained, and planted.

"For companies to deliver mandatory 10 percent biodiversity net gains, they must thoroughly understand the risks and opportunities of each individual project," Vicki Mordue, Founder and Director of Biodiverse Consulting, said.

"Our integrated approach involves expert guidance at each stage of the development process — beginning with preliminary risk and opportunity appraisals, followed by survey and assessment for planning and monitoring, through to construction and ongoing operations."

She added: "As passionate advocates of business and biodiversity working hand in hand for a better planet, we are delighted to support Queequeg with its UK solar projects."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.