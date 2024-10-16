Survey makes incredible discovery about homes with solar panels — here's what 9 in 10 homeowners said

"It lowers the cost for everybody."

A study from the University of Texas at Austin has uncovered an unexpected perk of rooftop solar panels that could change how we think about powering our homes.

The research shows that solar-powered households aren't just helping themselves. They're bringing widespread benefits to entire communities.

Lead author Nick Laws and his team discovered that investing in energy-saving tools such as rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage could slash a neighborhood's annual electricity costs by a whopping 40%. That's a potential savings of $3 million on utility bills for a single community.

"It lowers the cost for everybody," Laws explained to Inside Climate News, with solar-powered homes effectively cutting costs by reducing demand on the electrical grid.

But despite these clear advantages, some utility companies aren't jumping on board. Why? Partly, because their business models rely on selling more electricity, not reducing demand.

Laws believes that to spark a greater shift toward clean energy, we need to change how utilities operate.

"Distribution utilities need to be more proactive in identifying the problem areas in their grids that can benefit from non-wires alternatives," he said, emphasizing the need for new tools and funding models to align economic incentives with cleaner, more affordable energy.

So, what can you do to take advantage of this solar revolution?

Consider installing rooftop solar panels on your own home. Not only could you save between $25,500 and $33,000 over the lifetime of your panels, according to Forbes, but you'll also be doing your part to create a cleaner, more affordable energy future for your community.

But the benefits continue beyond your wallet. Generating your own clean energy reduces your reliance on polluting sources such as coal and gas. This means less carbon pollution entering our atmosphere and a healthier planet for everyone.

But don't take our word for it — nearly nine in 10 homeowners who install rooftop solar panels say they're happy with their decision, according to Forbes.

