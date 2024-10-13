  • Home Home

Realtor reveals the unexpected benefit of rooftop solar: 'A huge selling point'

This allows you to earn credits, effectively reducing your monthly energy bills by as much as 10%.

by Demitri Fierro
This allows you to earn credits, effectively reducing your monthly energy bills by as much as 10%.

Photo Credit: iStock

As communities respond to the challenges of rising global temperatures, they can also capitalize on the opportunities it presents.

Among clean energies, solar power has become one of the fastest-growing technologies. Small-scale rooftop solar energy is growing rapidly in the U.S., having produced 10 times as much power in 2022 as a decade earlier. Today, realtors are revealing the unexpected benefit of rooftop solar energy: tools that reduce demand

Originally highlighted in a study conducted by the University of Texas at Austin, the discovery that distributed energy resources reduce the demand on the electrical grid has shown much promise in being cost-efficient for energy needs. These include such energy technologies as rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage

Community solar, in particular, has grown in popularity, as you can subscribe to solar panels located on a solar farm. This allows you to earn credits back on your electricity bills for the solar energy produced by your share of the panels, effectively reducing your monthly energy bills by as much as 10%. A great aspect of this is the accessibility, as community solar opens the door for more people to participate in the clean energy transition.

Utility companies have historically been behind on the transition, as DERs impact revenue.  However, policies that incentivize clean energies — such as those proposed by the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers a 30% tax credit for households with rooftop solar — have given the push for distributed utilities to slowly adapt.

According to the American Public Power Association, DERs may benefit utilities by lowering the dependency on new utility generation assets and ancillary services, which reduces transmission costs as well. 

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

Additionally, embracing renewable energy for the home lowers the amount of harmful air pollution and increases resilience to extreme events such as power outages. 

A report from Zillow found that properties with a rooftop solar panel system sold for 4.1% more compared to homes without a solar power system, according to a CNET release. For a median-valued home, this would be up to $9,300 in value. 

A Los Angeles County Compass realtor told CNET that solar energy is a "huge selling point" when speaking with potential home buyers. 

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🔘 Energy independence ⚡

🔘 Lower power bills 💰

🔘 Helping the planet 🌎

🔘 No chance I ever go solar 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As 3 in 5 Americans see the value solar panels bring to property values, energy marketplace hub EnergySage provides free tools to get solar estimates for interested homeowners. 


💡Solar quotes you can trust


Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

Use EnergySage's free tool today to cut through the noise, compare prices, and see how much you can save.

GET QUOTES

EnergySage | Solar Savings

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x